AIX Has Become An Eligible Trading Venue For FTSE Frontier Index Series

FTSE Russell has added the Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) as an eligible trading venue within the Ground Rules for the FTSE Frontier Index Series. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.
Securities listed on the AIX will be assessed for potential index inclusion at the annual review of the FTSE Frontier Index Series in September 2020.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, said:
“We are happy to announce that AIX is recognised as an eligible trading venue by FTSE Russell. It is a recognition of the effort the AIX team has put in over the past two years to develop a wold-class trading venue.”
CEO of AIFC Business Connect, James Martin, commented:
“This is a significant milestone for the AIX and the AIFC and is recognition of the strengthening investment position in Kazakhstan. AIFC Business Connect is pleased to have worked with AIX and FTSE Russell to help AIX achieve eligible trading venue status. Including AIX as a trading venue within the FTSE Frontier Index is a clear sign of confidence in the AIX marketplace and the on-going capital market development of Kazakhstan.”
Chris Woods, Managing Director, Governance & Policy, FTSE Russell, commented:
“FTSE Russell recognises the efforts of the AIX and congratulates them on establishing another stock exchange in Kazakhstan. As a result of meeting the eligibility requirements, AIX is now deemed an eligible trading venue for Kazakhstan. The addition of AIX will become effective in conjunction with the September 2020 annual review of the FTSE Frontier Index Series.”
The AIX’s recognition as an eligible trading venue ensures that the Exchange’s infrastructure and liquidity pool will now be considered as a measurement factor contributing to the FTSE Frontier Index rating position for Kazakhstan. The addition of the AIX will also assist in the country’s medium-term objective of achieving Secondary Emerging Market status.
As of 31 December 2019, approximately USD 200bn was benchmarked against the FTSE Emerging Indexes. The current weight of Kazakhstan in the FTSE Frontier Index is 1.79% as at 31 July 2020.