Aite Group Announces New Senior Analysts Ginger Schmeltzer, Rodney Nelsestuen, Manoj Upreti, And Vinod Jain

Senior Analyst
Ginger Schmeltzer is a senior analyst for Aite Group’s Retail Banking & Payments practice covering enterprise retail payments, emerging payments, and the processor and acquirer landscapes.
Prior to joining Aite Group, Ms. Schmeltzer was the principal and founder of GDS Advisors, a strategy consulting firm focused primarily on fintech, digital banking, and payments. Her firm advised large banks, card associations, fintech companies, economic development organizations, and card issuers and acquirers. Before GDS Advisors, Ms. Schmeltzer was SVP of emerging payments at Fiserv, where she led development and execution of enterprisewide initiatives to facilitate the delivery of new payment services, provided strategic advice and direction to Fiserv clients, and helped guide roadmap planning and development for many Fiserv product teams. Prior to joining Fiserv, Ms. Schmeltzer served as SVP of digital channel management at SunTrust Bank, where she oversaw the bank's online banking, mobile banking, and digital money movement product offerings. Before SunTrust, Ms. Schmeltzer was a senior manager at global financial services and payments firm Edgar, Dunn & Company, where she led development of the firm’s mobile financial services practice.
Senior Analyst
Rodney Nelsestuen is a senior analyst at Aite Group covering strategic IT issues relevant to chief information officers (CIOs) across financial services—including banking, securities and investments, and insurance—such as digital transformation, cloud migration, IT services and outsourcing, contract negotiation, and vendor management.
Mr. Nelsestuen brings decades of experience in financial services, including a decade in credit and finance, over a decade as a business-first CIO, and nearly a decade as a CEO. Most recently, he was CIO and chief information security officer (CISO) at Merchants Bank NA. Previously, Mr. Nelsestuen spent seven years advising global financial institutions and technology vendors at CEB TowerGroup, through research and consulting. Prior to that, he was the CIO at Agribank, a bank with US$50 billion in assets.
Manoj Upreti
Senior Analyst
Manoj Upreti is a senior analyst with Aite Group’s Life Insurance and Annuity practice. He brings to Aite Group 15 years of experience in product development, market research, and digital transformations in the life insurance, annuity, and retirement industries.
Prior to joining Aite Group, Mr. Upreti held leadership roles for major insurers, such as National Life, Transamerica, Genworth, and MetLife. Recently, Mr. Upreti was an advisor to the chief marketing officer at National Life, helping the organization review its life insurance products through market research, competitive analysis, consumer inputs, and design thinking.
Vinod Jain
Senior Analyst
Vinod Jain is a senior analyst who supports the efforts of Aite Group’s Institutional Securities & Investment team, focusing on institutional trading operations, post-trade processing, audit and regulatory compliance, and data management across equity, fixed income, and OTC derivatives.
Mr. Jain brings to Aite Group over 20 years of experience in the capital markets. He has authored articles in leading publications, participated in industry working groups, and moderated conference discussions. Mr. Jain is an expert at providing strategy and operations consulting, and he has worked in trade operations and conducted audit.