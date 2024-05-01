“AI Day” Agenda Announced For May 2 CFTC Technology Advisory Committee Meeting

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), announced the agenda for “AI Day.” AI Day will be held at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters on May 2, 2024, during a meeting of the TAC from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The public is invited to come in person or watch the meeting via live webcast at CFTC.gov. This continues the TAC’s ongoing work to advise the Commission on the complex issues surrounding AI in financial services that are at the intersection of technology, law, and policy.

“We have a fantastic must-watch agenda for AI Day for anyone interested in digging deeper into how regulators should be approaching AI in regulated financial services, including generative AI,” said Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero. “I am excited to hear from some of the foremost AI experts from the standards setter NIST, other financial regulators, and the private sector. Additionally, TAC’s Emerging and Evolving Technologies Subcommittee will present its draft report on Responsible AI in Financial Markets to the full Committee.”

The current agenda is as follows, subject to adjustment ahead of the meeting:

1:00pm ET Introductions/Opening Remarks

1:20pm ET AI Day Presentations: Responsible AI in Financial Services

1:20pm ET

The Federal Reserve and AI: Advancing Responsible Innovation



Presentation: Sunayna Tuteja, Chief Innovation Officer, Federal Reserve Board

1:40pm ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee





1:50pm ET

Takeaways from Market Automation and Issues to Watch

Presentation: Kirsten Wegner, CEO, Modern Markets Initiative

2:10pm ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee





2:20pm ET

NIST AI Risk Management Framework

Presentation: Elham Tabassi, Associate Director for Emerging Technologies, Information Technology Laboratory, and Chief AI Advisor, National Institute of Standards and Technology

2:40pm ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

2:50pm ET Break

3:05pm ET Discussion and Consideration of the Emerging and Evolving Technologies Subcommittee Report Regarding Responsible AI in Financial Markets

Presentations: Nicol Turner Lee, Director, Center for Technology Innovation, The Brookings Institution

Todd Smith, Director of Centralized Data Science and Analytics, National Futures Association

Francesca Rossi, AI Ethics Global Leader, IBM

Todd Conklin, Chief AI Officer & Deputy Assistant Secretary of Cyber, U.S. Department of the Treasury

4:05pm ET Presentation Regarding U.S. Treasury Department's Cybersecurity Report on AI in the Financial Sector





Presentation: Todd Conklin, Chief AI Officer & Deputy Assistant Secretary of Cyber, U.S. Department of the Treasury

4:25pm ET

Viewpoints: Discussion of the Technology Advisory Committee

4:30pm ET Closing Remarks and Adjourn

For further agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit TAC.

What: Technology Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): Commodity Futures Trading Commission Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street NW Washington, DC 20581 *Virtual instructions below When: Thursday, May 2, 2024 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1 833 568 8864 or 1 833 435 1820 +1 669 254 5252, +1 646 964 1167, +1 646 828 7666, +1 551 285 1373, +1 669 216 1590, +1 415 449 4000 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 795 9973 530356

Public Comments

The public may submit comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee” by May 9, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC Comments Online process. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These Advisory Committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

RELATED LINKS