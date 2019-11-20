Agripower France Lists On Euronext Growth - €5.75 Million Raised – Market Capitalisation €15.8 Million

Euronext today celebrated the listing on Euronext Growth of Agripower France, a company that specialises in designing, developing and installing individual and collective methanisation solutions for farms.
Methanisation involves a series of biological reactions that produce biogas, which is similar to natural gas. The process can thus be used for recycling organic waste to create renewable energy and digestate, a natural fertilising material. Agripower France® is specialised in methanisation projects, offering its customers turnkey solutions that maximize profitability while actively supporting current policies that promote the energy transition. The company works as a one-stop shop for operators in all market segments using methanisation—farming, agrifood, organic waste transformation, and local authorities.
Agripower France (ticker code: ALAGP) was listed on 20 November 2019 through the admission to trading of the 2,358,208 shares making up its capital, including 858,208 new shares issued as part of a Global Offering[1] with an over-allotment option. Under the terms of the offering, 149,253 shares were sold by LYCE Conseil SARL for a total of €1 million.
The offering price was set at €6.70 per share. Market capitalisation was €15.8 million on the day of listing and the offering raised a total of €6.75 million.
The IPO was very popular with both institutional and retail investors, with the Global Offering oversubscribed 4.03 times and the Fixed-Price Offering oversubscribed 1.9 times.
Agripower France joins a group of over 60 cleantech businesses on Euronext markets, engaged in activities ranging from energy storage and green energy production to construction. Together these companies have raised nearly €2.5 billion since 2016. Agripower France’s listing follows those of low-carbon cement producer Hoffman Green Cement Technologies and Boostheat, inventor of a new-generation boiler.
At the listing ceremony, Eric Lecoq, CEO of Agripower France, said: "We are delighted with investors’ very enthusiastic response to our listing on Euronext Growth. This is a key stage in Agripower France’s growth and we would like to take this opportunity to extend our warm thanks to the institutional and individual investors that have demonstrated their confidence in us by becoming shareholders. The capital raised by our IPO will allow us to step up our growth strategy and make Agripower a key player in France’s energy transition."
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Fixed-Price Offer (FPO) in France and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.