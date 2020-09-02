Agreement Between Ferrotramviaria, SIA And Tecknè To Enable Contactless Payments In Bari - Starting From Today, On Trains Between Karol Wojtyla International Airport And The City Center, The New "Paga E Via" Service Allows Fast Access To Trains By Tapping Payment Cards Directly On The New Readers At The Bari And Airport Stations

Simple, fast, secure: this is the new contactless payment service “Paga e via” developed by Ferrotramviaria, SIA - a leading European hi-tech company in the payment services and infrastructures sector, controlled by CDP Equity - and Tecknè for travelers who from today will use the rail service connecting Karol Wojtyla International Airport and Bari city center.
The innovative service allows users to pay for tickets in completely digital mode and access trains by simply tapping their payment card (Mastercard or VISA) on one of the turnstile readers or totems in the stations and, in case of inspection, on the readers used by staff. It is possible to use any type of contactless card, even those virtualized on smartphones or wearable devices.
The new system is based on the technology infrastructure developed by SIA and Tecknè that, in full compliance with the highest standards of security and confidentiality, offers a unique payment experience to all users of the service who no longer have to worry about finding a point of sale at which to purchase tickets, choosing the type of ticket or validating it before boarding the trains.
"Ferrotramviaria, attentive to innovation in technology and tariff integration systems, continues its collaboration with SIA and Tecknè in a new challenge aimed at improving the relationship with its customers by simplifying mobility with the introduction of new payment methods. This is why it has entrusted SIA with the management of fast, secure transactions for the payment of tickets when using the transport system by which users can avoid queues or buy tickets in advance and pay directly when accessing the train platform," said Massimo Nitti, General Manager of Ferrotramviaria.
"Thanks to SIA's technology, Ferrotramviaria is the first transport company in Puglia region and one of the first at national level to adopt an advanced payment system for public transport. Bari thus joins the other cities that, using our platform, with the digitization of tickets have undertaken a path of smart mobility. The hope is that this initiative will be able to integrate all regional transport and permit electronic payments to become increasingly present in the everyday life of citizens," commented Eugenio Tornaghi, Marketing & Sales Director of SIA.
“With the launch of the Ferrotramviaria initiative, we have taken another step towards mobility that is simple, secure, free of issues with ticket booking and purchasing, with a universal payment system enabling full interoperability among public transport providers,” said Pierluigi Ceseri, Sole Director of Tecknè.