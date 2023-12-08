AgCon2024 Set For April 11-12, CFTC And Kansas State University To Host The Third Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Registration Opens Today

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research (CRMER) at Kansas State University will team up again to host AgCon2024 on April 11-12, 2024 in Overland Park, Kansas. It will be the third Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference jointly hosted by the CFTC and CRMER and the first such conference since 2019. Registration for AgCon2024 is now open with conference details coming soon. Register here.

AgCon2024 will again bring together government officials, agribusiness, and academia to discuss a range of topics that are important to the agricultural community who depend upon the futures markets.

“The CFTC is proud to partner again with Kansas State University to bring together the agricultural community at the third agricultural commodity futures conference in April 2024,” said CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. “All of the CFTC benefits greatly from bringing stakeholders together from across the value chain, government, and academia to explore and discuss a wide range of topics that are impacting the agricultural economy. During a time of unprecedented challenges, I look forward to building upon the work of prior conferences to ensure that CFTC markets are working for America’s farmers and ranchers as they carry out their vital work for the United States and the world.”

“Kansas State University is honored to host the third agricultural commodity futures conference with the CFTC. As the nation’s first operational land-grant university and the aspiration to emerge as a next-generation land-grant university, the conference fits perfectly with our focus on agricultural and food industry research and leadership,” said Ernie Minton, the Eldon Gideon Dean, College of Agriculture and Director of K-State Research and Extension. “The conference provides a platform for all parties to come together and discuss the price risk management functions for sustainable food and fuel supply chains. Communities benefit economically when farms and agribusiness have the tools they need to manage their risk,” added Minton.