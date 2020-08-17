After-Hours Trading Of Mini-KOSPI Futures – Only At Eurex Exchange

Eurex is the only exchange to offer Mini-KOSPI 200 futures for overnight trading. Since Mini KOSPI 200 futures are fully fungible with KRX ‘s Mini-KOSPI 200 futures, investors can benefit from:
- more precise and dynamic hedging through a smaller contract size
- delta hedging for options block trades in Eurex KOSPI Options
- an attractive and liquid market for trading during core European and North American trading hours
- capital efficiencies for investors already trading Eurex KOSPI Options
For 10 years, Eurex KOSPI products have connected Eurex members and their customers world-wide directly to the Korean equity derivatives market. Korea Exchange (KRX) and Eurex started their successful long-term strategic corporation by offering after-hours trading of KOSPI 200 Options via the Eurex/KRX Link in August 2010.
At that time, a daily expiring futures contract was listed on Eurex resulting in a position in the corresponding series of the KOSPI 200 Options on KRX. Due to its success, this cooperation was extended by listing Mini-KOSPI 200 Futures in November 2016 which saw a 145 percent increase in quarter-on-quarter trading volume in June 2020 and are, since 31 July 2020, also available for trading in Taiwan.
“For the last decade, the Eurex KOSPI market has been offering Asian investors exceptional opportunities to follow the various global market events. As one of the major market makers in KOSPI, we see this as a distinctive and intriguing market.”
Peter Cho, Senior Trader, Ingensoma Arbitrage Pte Ltd