AFME Welcomes EU-UK Free Trade Agreement

Following the announcement of the agreement on an EU-UK Free Trade Agreement, Adam Farkas, AFME CEO said:
“Today’s announcement of the agreement on an FTA is a significant step forward in the new relationship between the EU and the UK.”
“We hope that this lays the foundation for further cooperation on financial services. It is important that the EU and the UK now urgently put in place outstanding equivalence decisions to mitigate disruption at the end of the transition period and ensure a smooth adaptation to the new relationship.”