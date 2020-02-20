AFME Says Further Push Needed For Capital Markets Union Vision

Following the publication of the draft interim report of the High-Level Forum on Capital Markets Union today, Michael Cole-Fontayn, Chairman of AFME, said:
“The High-Level Forum’s interim report highlights the ongoing challenges holding back the completion of the Capital Markets Union. We all agree that CMU must unleash the power of the Single Market through competition and more efficient market infrastructure.”
“It is vital that the final version includes ambitious recommendations for the next phase of CMU. EU and national authorities must continue to work together towards fulfilling the CMU’s potential to achieve stronger and more integrated capital markets in the EU.”