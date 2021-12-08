AFME Appoints Shaun Baddeley As Managing Director Of Securitisation

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has appointed Shaun Baddeley as Managing Director, Securitisation, leading the Association’s work on securitisation regulatory reform. Shaun succeeds Richard Hopkin, who is retiring at the end of this month after 11 years at AFME.
Shaun has nearly 25 years of experience in the securitisation industry, having most recently worked for Santander as Managing Director, Head of European ABS in Global Debt Financing at Santander’s CIB. He has also worked for Banco Santander in various roles since 2008, all in securitisation, acting as arranger and lender, covering funding, capital management, relevant Prudential Regulation and ESG matters.
Prior to this, he spent ten years at Fitch Ratings, and before that began his career in the British Army where he was a Captain in the Royal Armoured Corps..
Rick Watson, Head of Capital Markets at AFME, said: “We are delighted to appoint Shaun as Managing Director of Securitisation. He is a well-known and respected market practitioner with extensive experience both at UK and EU level. We look forward to working with him to take forward AFME’s advocacy on securitisation regulatory reform, particularly as the EU plans to review the regulation next year.”
“We would also like to thank Richard for all of his work for AFME over the last 11 years, having led the European securitisation industry through a crucial time of rebuilding after the global financial crisis.. Together with members he has worked to build and shape several crucial regulatory responses, including the Basel framework, the EU Securitisation Regulation and the concept of ‘Simple Transparent and Standardised securitisation’. We wish him well in his retirement.”
Shaun Baddeley, Managing Director of Securitisation, said: “The European and UK securitisation industry is at an important crossroads and I look forward to taking forward AFME’s leadership in securitisation to the next stage, particularly in green securitisation which will play an even greater role as an essential tool for greening the economy.”