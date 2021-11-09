AFME Announces New Staff Members In Germany

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has today announced the relocation of two staff to Germany and a new office address in Frankfurt.
The office will be staffed by Richard Middleton, Managing Director, who will focus on developing stakeholder relationships with local trade bodies and regulatory and supervisory authorities in Frankfurt, and Arved Kolle, Associate Director, who will be responsible for building up relationships in Berlin and liaising with the European Central Bank.
Adam Farkas, AFME Chief Executive, said: “We have taken the decision to expand our Frankfurt office this year to strengthen our presence both in Germany and the EU more widely as capital markets become more important than ever to aid the post-pandemic recovery and the financing of the sustainable and digital transformation.”
AFME is the European trade association for the leading European and global investment banks and other significant capital market players, shaping policy in Europe’s capital markets. AFME has been on the ground in Frankfurt since 2017 and has offices in Brussels and London.
Find out more about AFME’s work in Germany here.