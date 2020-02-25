ADVFN Provides Market-Leading Level 2 With Addition Of Aquis Exchange Data - ‘Level 3 Montage’ Now Includes LSE, Chi-X, BATS And AQX Order Books - ADVFN (LSE:AFN) Is Bringing The Most Comprehensive Level 2 To An Even Greater Number Of Private Investors

Visitors to global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN (www.advfn.com) can access the site’s unique Level 3 Montage, which amalgamates the order books of LSE, Chi-X, BATS and now pan-European equities trading venue Aquis Exchange (AQX). Traders and investors can see the entire market in one place with the product revealing the true market depth for London stocks by showing liquidity from four different venues.
Level 2 shows the orders which make up the bid and the offer prices so traders can see how much support there is for the current price and track market makers. More information about Level 2 can be found here: https://images.advfn.com/documents/en/Level2Explained.pdf
“Aquis Exchange is extremely innovative and we are delighted to be able to enrich our exceptional Level 2 offering with its data to further benefit private investors,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. “Equally, we look forward to introducing the Aquis Exchange customer-base to the award-winning ADVFN ecosystem.”