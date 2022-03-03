Advanced Blockchain AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale Segment

Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN: DE000A0M93V6) has been listed in the Scale segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €13.00 on Xetra. The company is already listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
The listing was accompanied by ICF Bank, who also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra and as specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.
Advanced Blockchain AG says it is a blockchain venture builder and investment holding company focused on promoting, building, and investing in disruptive technologies. The company has its headquarters in Frankfurt/Main.