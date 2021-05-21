Adriano Care SOCIMI To Start Trading On BME Growth On 25 May

- It is the 1st company to list on this BME Market in 2021
- The company will have a value of 121.2 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of ADRIANO CARE, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The REIT, which is the first company to list on BME Growth in 2020, is scheduled to start trading on 25 May 2021.
The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 10.1 euros, giving the company a total value of 121.2 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YADR”. Deloitte is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
ADRIANO CARE is a REIT that aims to create a property portfolio of real estate assets linked to the elderly care sector with the purpose of investing in the improvement and transformation of the industry in order to offer better service quality to the elderly. These assets include nursing homes, retirement homes and other care facilities for the elderly.
The Informative Document on ADRIANO CARE can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.