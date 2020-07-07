Additional Filing Extension - MIAX Rule 1308 Annual Reports

The MIAX Exchange Group (“MIAX”) is proposing to extend the temporary relief previously granted to member firms for filing of annual reports subject to its Rule 1308 – Supervision of Accounts. Subject to SEC approval, MIAX will extend the filing deadline for member to July 31, 2020.
For further information regarding the proposed filing extension, please refer to the following;
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-34
- MIAX PEARL Regulatory Circular 2020-28
- MIAX Emerald Regulatory Circular 2020-31