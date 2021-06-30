Acuiti Special Report - The Endgame For GBP LIBOR

Acuiti today releases the results of its study into the transition from LIBOR to the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) in the GBP markets.
This report has been commissioned by CurveGlobalMarkets and analyses the levels of preparedness of 114 Senior Executives in the derivatives market and attitudes to the remaining questions pertaining to the transition.
Findings from this report:
- Concern about market disruption has increased over the past six months
- Preparedness in futures and options is lagging other markets
- A third of respondents are currently planning to wait for exchange/CCP conversion for listed products
- Market calls for a general Term SONIA rate against regulators’ wishes
- Almost half of respondents would consider shifting their futures execution venue
- A large majority expect a more complex market structure following transition
Please download full report here