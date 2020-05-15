The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (“FEAS”) has today published a report on Exchanges, Regulators and Market Stakeholders Actions and Responses to Covid-19.
This report was produced based on a repository collected by FEAS from the public sources of stock exchanges, capital market regulators, CSDs, industry associations and other shareholders.
It summarizes the actions, responses, public notices and announcements of the industry players to the crisis coming from the health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus at the end of December 2019 and with its outbreak into a pandemic in March 2020. The publication is the snapshot of gathered information from more than 160 sources.
Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “It is interesting how uncoordinated, country-specific responses of the market players could be so much alike in this specific period. While scientists are trying to find a vaccine, while countries are trying to save the economy, while health workers are trying to save lives, financial market players are trying to cure the market meanwhile putting human and personnel care in the first place. The repository of actions will be a solid base for policymakers, exchanges and all the participants for designing the future framework within new conditions.”
Actions And Responses To Covid-19 - What Are The Steps And Actions Of FEAS Members, FEAS Non-Member Exchanges, Regulators And Market Stakeholders In The Days Of Pandemic?
