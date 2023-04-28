ACER’s Response To ENTSO-E’s Public Consultation On ERAA 2023 Focuses On Consistency

ACER appreciates the efforts of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) to consult on the 2023 European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA 2023) assumptions and data.

ACER did not approve the first two ERAAs submitted by ENTSO-E (see the links to the ACER decisions on ERRA 2021 and 2022 respectively). The ACER decisions provided recommendations to ENTSO-E to improve their subsequent ERAA.

Taking into account the experience gained in the first two years of ERAA, ACER has decided to also contribute to ENTSO-E’s consultation. The aim is to transparently and concretely reinforce ACER’s key data-related concerns to allow ENTSO-E to address them before their submission of the draft ERRA 2023 to ACER later this year.

In its reply, ACER gives concrete examples where assumptions and data should be improved. Specifically, ACER suggests for data input to be:

consistently applied within the two modules (adequacy & investment modules) of ERAA and

consistent with relevant EU and national policy targets and plans.

