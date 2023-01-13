ACER’s Publishes Its First New Daily LNG Price Assessment Report

On 30 December 2022, a new Council Regulation (EU) 2022/2576 entered into force requiring ACER to produce and publish a daily objective LNG price assessment report.

Today ACER published the first LNG price assessment. By 16.00 CET today, ACER has collected 9 transactions, of which 2 were eligible. According to the methodology, the LNG market data reported for the price assessment during the relevant rolling time window is not sufficient. So today it is not possible to calculate a single daily LNG price indication.

ACER’s daily price assessment reports will be published here on its TERMINAL platform no later than 18:00 CET every weekday.

Is ACER’s LNG Price Assessment report the same as the new LNG Benchmark?

No. In addition to the daily LNG price assessment, and no later than 31 March 2023, ACER will also publish a daily LNG benchmark. Stakeholders may use the LNG benchmark voluntarily.

Read more.