ACER’s Opinion On ENTSO-E’s Winter Outlook Highlights The Importance Of Keeping Electricity Flowing Across EU Borders

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity's (ENTSO-E’s) Summer and Winter Outlooks alert Member States and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) about potential risks related to security of electricity supply that could occur six months ahead.

ENTSO-E’s Winter Outlook Report (2022-2023) of 1 December 2022 provides an assessment of the security of electricity supply across Europe for the winter season ‘22/’23 .

ACER’s Opinion on ENTSO-E’s Winter Outlook:

Welcomes ENTSO-E`s efforts to expand the scope of analysis and take a more agile approach in response to the uncertain wartime situation; and

Highlights the importance of keeping electricity flowing across EU borders.

