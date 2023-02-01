BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER’s Opinion On ENTSO-E’s Winter Outlook Highlights The Importance Of Keeping Electricity Flowing Across EU Borders

Date 01/02/2023

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity's (ENTSO-E’s) Summer and Winter Outlooks alert Member States and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) about potential risks related to security of electricity supply that could occur six months ahead.

 

ENTSO-E’s Winter Outlook Report (2022-2023) of 1 December 2022 provides an assessment of the security of electricity supply across Europe for the winter season ‘22/’23 .

ACER’s Opinion on ENTSO-E’s Winter Outlook:

  • Welcomes ENTSO-E`s efforts to expand the scope of analysis and take a more agile approach in response to the uncertain wartime situation; and
  • Highlights the importance of keeping electricity flowing across EU borders.

 

