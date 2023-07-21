BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER’s Monitoring Finds Much At Stake As Grid Operators Are Still Far Off Making 70% Transmission Capacity Available For Cross-Zonal Electricity Trade

Date 21/07/2023

EU rules require grid operators to make a 70% minimum amount of capacity on interconnectors available for electricity trading with neighbours by the end of 2025. ACER reports on how Member States are progressing on reaching the 70% margin available for cross-zonal trade in the EU electricity markets in 2022.

 

What does ACER’s monitoring report find?

ACER’s report on cross-zonal capacities and the 70% margin available for cross-zonal electricity trade finds:

  • Interconnection capacity available for cross-zonal trade of electricity remains low across the EU. The minimum 70% target of interconnection capacity is still far off for most Member States.
  • Reaching the 70% target is a collective effort: Each Member State’s actions (or inactions) impact other Member States and ultimately consumers.
  • Lifting both internal and cross-zonal constraints is necessary to achieving the 70% target. Old barriers persist:
    • Loop flows, i.e., internal trades within country A creating electrical flow through country B, thus creating congestion;
    • Insufficient and costly remedial actions;
    • No mechanism in place for sharing the cost of remedial actions.

 

Why is reaching the minimum 70% target important?

  • Delivering on the agreed minimum 70% target of interconnection capacity is crucial to achieving the ambitious political objectives set for renewable generation.
  • Reaching the 70% target will:
    • Ensure security of supply;
    • Mitigate price volatility; and
    • Provide key flexibility to the market.
  • Building new lines is difficult and environmentally challenging: The 70% target allows for a more efficient use of existing lines.
  • The 70% target will become increasingly difficult and costly to reach. Progress towards the 70% target is unlikely to happen without tough trade-offs.

 

What are the next steps?

ACER is inviting feedback on its monitoring report and holding a webinar to discuss its conclusions (together with the recently published Emergency Measures report).

 

Read more.

