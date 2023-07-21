ACER’s Monitoring Finds Much At Stake As Grid Operators Are Still Far Off Making 70% Transmission Capacity Available For Cross-Zonal Electricity Trade

EU rules require grid operators to make a 70% minimum amount of capacity on interconnectors available for electricity trading with neighbours by the end of 2025. ACER reports on how Member States are progressing on reaching the 70% margin available for cross-zonal trade in the EU electricity markets in 2022.

What does ACER’s monitoring report find?

ACER’s report on cross-zonal capacities and the 70% margin available for cross-zonal electricity trade finds:

Interconnection capacity available for cross-zonal trade of electricity remains low across the EU. The minimum 70% target of interconnection capacity is still far off for most Member States.

Reaching the 70% target is a collective effort: Each Member State’s actions (or inactions) impact other Member States and ultimately consumers.

Lifting both internal and cross-zonal constraints is necessary to achieving the 70% target. Old barriers persist: Loop flows, i.e., internal trades within country A creating electrical flow through country B, thus creating congestion; Insufficient and costly remedial actions; No mechanism in place for sharing the cost of remedial actions.



Why is reaching the minimum 70% target important?

Delivering on the agreed minimum 70% target of interconnection capacity is crucial to achieving the ambitious political objectives set for renewable generation.

Reaching the 70% target will: Ensure security of supply; Mitigate price volatility; and Provide key flexibility to the market.

Building new lines is difficult and environmentally challenging: The 70% target allows for a more efficient use of existing lines.

The 70% target will become increasingly difficult and costly to reach. Progress towards the 70% target is unlikely to happen without tough trade-offs.

What are the next steps?

ACER is inviting feedback on its monitoring report and holding a webinar to discuss its conclusions (together with the recently published Emergency Measures report).

