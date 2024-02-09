ACER’s Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Out

REMIT (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) provides an EU framework for the transparency and integrity of energy markets and deters market participants from manipulating the market. It has an important role in protecting the interests of companies and consumers and ensuring trust in energy markets.

What is the REMIT Quarterly?

The REMIT Quarterly is ACER’s main channel of communication with stakeholders on REMIT-related matters, providing updates on ACER’s REMIT activities.

The 35th edition covers the fourth quarter of 2023 and features:

A summary of the 7th REMIT Forum (5 December 2023), which focused on the REMIT revision (trialogue results were published in December 2023).

An analysis on the hydrogen wholesale market, looking at relevant developments in light of the envisaged expansion of ACER’s market surveillance mandate to hydrogen and renewable gases.

The statistics for Registered Reporting Mechanisms’ (RRMs’) contingency reports.

An updated overview of the sanction decisions under REMIT for 2023, with 379 cases under review at the end of the fourth quarter.

An assessment of the operation and transparency of different categories of market places and ways of trading in 2023, analysing: trends in data reporting; statistics on REMIT and Single Intraday Coupling (‘SIDC’) transaction records; and trading on organised market places.

Other REMIT updates.

Access the 35th issue of the REMIT Quarterly.

Access all issues of REMIT Quarterly.