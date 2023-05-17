ACER’s Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Out

What is the REMIT Quarterly?

The REMIT Quarterly is ACER’s main channel of communication with stakeholders on REMIT-related matters, providing updates on ACER’s REMIT activities.

REMIT (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) provides an EU framework for the transparency and integrity of energy markets and deters market participants from manipulating the market. It therefore has an important role in protecting the interests of companies and consumers, and ensuring trust in energy markets.

The 32nd edition of the Quarterly has an improved format and wider scope. It covers the first quarter of 2023 and features:

Cross-border capacity hoarding;

A summary of the European Commission’s proposals for amending REMIT;

A report on the potentially distortive use of cross-border wash trades in Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC);

The statistics for registered reporting mechanisms’ (RRMs’) contingency reports;

An updated overview of the sanction decisions for the past four quarters, with 364 REMIT cases under review at the end of the first quarter;

A brief overview of trading on organised market places in the first quarter; and

Other latest REMIT updates.

