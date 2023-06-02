ACER Will Consult On The Amendments To The Electricity Grid Connection Network Codes

ACER will run a public consultation this summer to gather stakeholders’ views on concrete amendment proposals on two European electricity grid connection network codes (GC NCs):

The public consultation will be launched mid-July 2023 and will last for 10 weeks. Stakeholders will be able to submit their comments separately, to one or both network codes.

Why change the rules?

Since the development of the first European GC NCs in 2012, there have been important policy developments in decarbonising Europe’s energy and transport sectors.

The revisions of these network codes are needed to update the existing regulatory framework to ensure Europe’s interconnected power system is adapted to emerging trends such as increasing number of electricity storage modules, electrical charging points for e-vehicles or the proliferation of distributed energy resources.

Read more on why this amendment of rules is needed.

Subscribe to receive automatic notifications on ACER’s public consultations.