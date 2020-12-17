ACER Welcomes The European Commission Decision On REMIT Fees Due To ACER For Collecting, Handling, Processing And Analysing Information Reported Under REMIT

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) welcomes the European Commission Decision regulating the ACER REMIT fees. The Decision, adopted today, will be published in the Official Journal tomorrow and will enter into force on Monday, 21 December 2020.
The Decision regulates the fees due to ACER for collecting, handling, processing and analysing the information reported under Article 8 of the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT).
ACER accompanies the adoption of the Commission Decision with the first version of the Questions and Answers on REMIT Fees, providing further details on the methodology behind the fee calculations.