ACER Welcomes A New Mandate Of Its Board Of Appeal

On Monday 18th October 2021, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) appointed its new Board of Appeal (BoA).
The Board of Appeal plays an important role dealing with complaints lodged against ACER decisions.
The BoA is composed by six members and six alternates. They have a mandate of 5 years, which can be renewed. Members and alternates are selected among senior staff of the national regulatory authorities, competition authorities or other national or EU institutions with relevant experience in the energy sector.
Following its appointment, the BoA designated Dr Miro Prek as Chairperson, as well as Dr Andrea Biondi and Dr Piet Eeckhout as Vice-Chairpersons.
Dr Prek is an international legal expert and sustainability specialist and coach. Among the others, Dr Prek worked as judge (2006-2019) at the General Court of the European Union.
Dr Biondi is Professor of European Union Law and Director of the Centre of European Law at King’s College London.
Dr Eeckhout is Professor of EU Law, Dean of the University College London (UCL)’s Faculty of Laws, and Academic Director of the European Institute.
ACER also expresses its gratitude for the hard work of the past BoA’s members and alternates who completed their mandate this month. Their integrity, contributions and multidisciplinary expertise have been key in a period where the Agency’s decision-making powers have increased and market integration issues were at stake.
Find out more about the new members and alternates of ACER’s Board of Appeal.