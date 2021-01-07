ACER Webinar (Thurs, 21 Jan) On The 70% Report On The Interconnector Margin Available For Cross-Zonal Electricity Trade And How Member States Can Close The Gap

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) will host a webinar on Thursday, 21st January (10.00 -11.30 CET) to discuss the key findings of the recent ACER’ 70% report on the interconnector margin available for cross-zonal electricity trade for the first half of 2020.
Europe’s Clean Energy Package has set a binding minimum 70% target for electricity interconnector capacity for cross-zonal trading. The 70% target is legally binding since the start of 2020.
This webinar brings together speakers from Transmission System Operators (TSOs), the European Commission and ACER to discuss with interested parties:
- the main findings of ACER’s 70% report on monitoring how Member States are performing in reaching the binding 70% target for the first half of 2020.
- how to close the gap so that Member States get closer to the binding minimum 70% target.
The webinar agenda and the registration link can be found here.
Read ACER’s comprehensive 70% target report and detailed annexes