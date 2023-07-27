ACER Urges Market Participants To Improve The Quality Of Reported LNG Data

Today, ACER publishes an Open Letter on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market data quality, urging market participants to improve the quality of the reported LNG market data, relating to:

Completeness;

Accuracy; and

Timely submission of LNG data.

ACER advises the reporting parties to be diligent in addressing any data quality issues and to ensure compliance with the reporting requirements outlined in ACER’s LNG data reporting guidance.

Good quality of the reported LNG data will enable ACER to more effectively monitor the LNG market for its LNG price assessments and benchmarks.

