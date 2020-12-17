ACER Updates The Open Letter On Brexit And Its Implications On Market Participants

As the transition period is coming to an end, ACER has updated its Open Letter on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and implications on the registration of market participants and data collection under REMIT.
The purpose of the Letter is to provide guidance to national regulatory authorities, as well as to inform market participants and the wider market about the consequences and repercussions on REMIT implementation after 31 December 2020.
The Open Letter will be available on the REMIT Portal as of 18 December 2020.