ACER Updates REMIT Guidance To Improve Reporting Of LNG Supply Contracts And Power Purchase Agreements

Following an extensive consultation with stakeholders on improving REMIT data reporting, ACER publishes today the updated:

Transaction Reporting User Manual (TRUM) and its Annexes; and

FAQs on REMIT transaction reporting.

In autumn 2023, ACER organised online roundtable meetings on REMIT transaction reporting and consulted with the Associations of Market Participants (AEMPs), Organised Market Places (OMPs) and Registered Reporting Mechanisms (RRMs).

With the updated guidance documents, ACER aims to further improve data reporting under REMIT to ensure the integrity and transparency of the European energy markets.

What’s new?

The updated TRUM and its Annexes introduce inter alia:

Amendments to provide guidance on the reporting of transactions related to Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), including new contract types and energy commodity.

The new Annex VIII to further facilitate the reporting of LNG supply contracts under REMIT.

The new edition of FAQs on REMIT transaction reporting includes inter alia:

Guidance on the reporting of transactions related to local flexibility products.

Clarifications on the reporting of gas transportation contracts related to capacity conversion and capacity upgrade.

What are the next steps?

Reporting parties are expected to comply with the updated transaction reporting guidance within 6 months of its publication on the ACER website.

The reporting of the new values will only be possible after ACER and RRMs carry out the necessary changes and technical implementation. To ensure a smooth and timely process, ACER will coordinate with the RRMs through the established channels and inform stakeholders in due time when the reporting of the new values starts.

Read more.