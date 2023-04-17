ACER Updates Its Electronic Format For The Reporting Of Gas Transportation Contracts

ACER published today the updated electronic format for the reporting of primary and secondary capacity allocations for gas in accordance with Table 4 of the 2014 Commission Implementing Regulation on data reporting.

To reflect the new electronic format and to facilitate the reporting of contracts for the transportation of natural gas under the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT), the following guidance documents on REMIT transaction reporting were also updated:

Annex III.IV to the Manual of Procedures (MoP) on Data Reporting (Data fields for gas transportation data reporting);

Annex V.IV to the MoP on Data Reporting (XML Schema for Gas Transportation Contracts);

Chapter 7 of the Transaction Reporting User Manual (TRUM v5.2);

Chapter 4 of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on REMIT transaction reporting;

ACER REMIT Information System (ARIS) Data Validation Document; and

ARIS Data Validation Rules Configuration Document.

Reporting parties are expected to comply with the updated electronic format and transaction reporting guidance within six months of their publication (i.e. by 17 October 2023 at the latest). The older version of the format will be retired at the same time.

Transaction reporting guidance is available on the ACER website and in the REMIT Knowledge Base.

