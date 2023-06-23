ACER Unveils Trio Of Publications On Progress And Regulatory Treatment Of European Energy Projects

Today, ACER has published two reports and a recommendation related to energy infrastructure in the EU:

Consolidated monitoring report on Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) (link)

European Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) are key cross-border infrastructure projects that further link EU countries’ energy systems and help Europe achieve its clean energy goals. ACER’s 2023 PCI monitoring report found that the total cost of PCIs in 2023 is EUR 81.2 billion, which reflects a 10% increase compared to 2022.

Report on investment evaluation, risk assessment and regulatory incentives for energy network projects (link)

ACER explores how national regulatory authorities (NRAs) mitigate risks for project promoters and incentivise investments in innovative, efficient and sustainable energy infrastructure. The 2023 report reveals that transmission system operators’ (TSOs’) risks are primarily addressed through the default national mitigation measures.

New recommendation for cross-border cost allocation (CBCA) (link)

CBCA is about sharing the efficient investment costs of a PCI between the countries which are significantly impacted by the projects. The new ACER recommendation on CBCA defines good practices (for project promoters and for NRAs) for shared cost allocation requests.

Read more on ACER’s key findings and recommendations.