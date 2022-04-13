ACER To Decide On The Implementation Frameworks For The European Balancing Platforms

On 31 March 2022, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) received the proposals submitted by all Transmission System Operators (TSOs) amending the implementation frameworks for the European balancing platforms for the automatic and manual frequency restoration reserve (aFRR, mFRR) and the imbalance netting.
The proposals detail the designation of entities performing the relevant functions of these platforms. The proposal on the implementation framework of the mFRR platform also includes technical amendments.
What are the next steps?
ACER will review the proposals submitted by ENTSO-E and make sure they are in line with the objectives of the Electricity Balancing Regulation.
To take an informed decision, ACER will run a public consultation from 16 May until 12 June 2022. ACER will also organise a public workshop on 31 May.
ACER will reach a decision by 30 September 2022.