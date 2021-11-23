ACER To Decide On The European Resource Adequacy Assessment For 2021

On 16 November 2021, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) received a proposal from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) for the first pan-European resource adequacy assessment. The purpose of the assessment is to monitor the risks to security of electricity supply and identify adequacy concerns.
ACER invites interested third parties to submit their comments and observations. ACER has to take a decision on the assessment by 17 February 2022.