ACER To Decide On The Alternative Electricity Bidding Zone Configurations For The Baltic Region

What is it about?

On 26 September 2023, ACER initiated a procedure to decide on the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs) proposal on the alternative bidding zone configurations for the Baltic region.

What is the role of ACER?

ACER approved the bidding zone review methodology and assumptions in November 2020, and requested TSOs to carry out a Locational Marginal Pricing (LMP) analysis.

In August 2022, ACER decided on the alternative bidding zone configurations to be analysed in the review process for all EU Member States, except for those of the Baltic region. This decision was deferred due to lack of data.

Following the submission of the results of the LMP analysis by the Baltic TSOs, ACER is now able to decide also on the alternative bidding zone configurations for the Baltic region.

What are the next steps?

ACER will reach a decision by 26 December 2023, after engaging with TSOs and regulatory authorities.

