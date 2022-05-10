ACER To Decide On The Alternative Bidding Zone Configurations

Following the results of the Locational Marginal Pricing (LMP) analysis carried out by Transmission System Operators (TSOs), the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has initiated the procedure to decide on the TSOs’ proposal of alternative bidding zone configurations.

What are the benefits?

A better bidding zone configuration, whose borders are based on long-term, structural congestions, can bring several benefits, including increased opportunities for cross-zonal trades, more efficient network investments and cost-efficient integration of new technologies.

What are the next steps?

ACER will reach a decision by 20 July 2022.

As a following step, TSOs should start the bidding zone review, expected to last for 12 months.

