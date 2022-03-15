ACER To Decide On How To Improve Risk Hedging Opportunities On The Bidding Zone Borders Between Finland And Sweden

The National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) for energy from Finland and Sweden asked the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) to decide on how to address the insufficient risk hedging opportunities on the bidding zone borders between Finland and Sweden.
An assessment performed by the NRAs indicated insufficient hedging opportunities in the Finnish bidding zone. To improve this, NRAs can either request their Transmission System Operators to issue long-term transmission rights or ensure the availability of other long-term cross-zonal hedging products that can support the functioning of the wholesale electricity markets.
As the NRAs could not reach an agreement, they referred the decision to ACER.
What are the next steps?
ACER will open a public consultation for four weeks in early April and invite interested stakeholders to submit their inputs. As a next step, ACER will organise a public workshop around mid-April.
In doing so, ACER aims at collecting different views to inform its decision–making process.
A decision will be reached by 12th September 2022.