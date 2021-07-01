ACER To Decide On Harmonised Allocation Rules For Long-Term Transmission Rights

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has received on 25th June 2021 transmission system operators' (TSOs) proposal to amend the harmonised allocation rules for long-term transmission rights.
ACER will reach a decision on the proposal by 22 December 2021.
To take an informed decision, ACER will collect inputs during the course of the decision making process by consulting with market participants, TSOs and regulatory authorities.
Next steps:
ACER will run a six-week public consultation, from 19 July to 30 August 2021.