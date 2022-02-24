ACER To Decide On ENTSO-E’s Proposal On The Methodology For Training And Certification Of Staff Working For Regional Coordination Centres

On 18 February 2022, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) received a proposal from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) regarding the methodology for training and certification of staff working for Regional Coordination Centres (RCCs).
The proposed methodology sets out the RCC training and certification process, as mandated by the Electricity Regulation.
What are the next steps?
ACER will reach a decision on the proposal by 18 May 2022.
In order to inform its assessment, ACER invites interested third parties to submit their observations by 11 March 2022.
Read more and share your views.