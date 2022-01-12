ACER To Decide On ENTSO-E’s Proposal For The Regional Coordination Centre Post-Operation And Post-Disturbances Analysis And Reporting Methodology

On 3 January 2022, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) received a proposal from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) regarding the Regional Coordination Centre (RCC) Post-Operation and Post-Disturbances Analysis and Reporting Methodology.
The Electricity Regulation lists the RCCs’ tasks and their roles. Among those tasks, the Regulation mandates the obligation for RCCs to carry out post-operation and post-disturbances analysis. The proposed methodology describes the RCC investigation, explains the data collection process, prescribes the work of the expert panel and guides the RCCs in preparing the post-disturbances report.
What are the next steps?
ACER will reach a decision on the proposal by 3 April 2022.
In order to inform its assessment, ACER invites interested third parties to submit their observations by 31 January 2022 to ACER-ELE-2022-001(at)acer.europa.eu.
Access the ACER Public Notice.
Access the ENTSO-E’s proposal on the RCC Post-Operation and Post-Disturbances Analysis and Reporting Methodology.