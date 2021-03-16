ACER To Decide On Cross-Border Capacity Allocation Methodologies For The Exchange Of Balancing Capacity In 19 EU Member States

The National Regulatory Authorities for energy from the Hansa, Core and Baltic regions asked the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) to decide on the respective region’s market-based cross-border capacity allocation process.
The Hansa region comprises of 5 countries: Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.
The Core region includes 13 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.
The Baltic region comprehends 6 countries: Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.
Additionally, regulators from the Core region asked ACER to decide on the regional cross-border capacity allocation process to be based on economic efficiency.
Among the next steps:
ACER will launch a public consultation for three weeks. Expected launch date: 29 March 2021.
A decision will be reached per each capacity calculation region (CCR) by:
- 27th July 2021 (Hansa CCR)
- 22nd August 2021 (Core CCR)
- 26th August 2021 (Baltic CCR)