ACER To Decide On Amending The Methodology For Coordinating Operational Security Analysis In The Electricity Systems

On 17 November 2023, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), on behalf of Transmission System Operators (TSOs), submitted to ACER an amendment proposal to the methodology for coordinating operational security analysis (CSAM). Following the receipt of the TSOs’ proposal, ACER has initiated a procedure to decide on these amendments.

What is the methodology about?

CSAM supports the EU’s operational security by outlining the requirements to ensure:

the electricity transmission system is operated in a coordinated manner;

an effective system operational planning;

transparency and reliability of information on transmission system operation.

What does the amendment proposal entail?

The proposed amendments relate to the implementation of the observability area (i.e. where TSOs implement real-time monitoring and modelling of their systems to maintain operational security) as recommended in the Incident Classification Expert Panel’s final report on Continental Europe Synchronous Area Separation on 8 January 2021.

The amendment proposal aims at:

Aligning the reassessment period for the observability area with the one for the external contingency list (i.e., the list of contingencies to be simulated to test the compliance with the operational security limits). This alignment is important to ensure that the operational security analysis is carried over accurately across all timeframes.

Including busbar couplers in the contingency lists and in the TSOs’ Individual Grid Models (IGMs). This update ensures that the power flows are kept within the operational security limits after a contingency has occurred.

What are the next steps?

ACER will decide on the TSOs’ proposals to amend the methodology for coordinating operational security analysis by May 2024.

Access the public notice initiating the procedure.