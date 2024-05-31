ACER To Decide On Amending The Methodology For Calculating Scheduled Exchanges Resulting From Single Day-Ahead Electricity Market Coupling

What is it about?

On 24 May 2024, the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of all EU Member States, referred to ACER a joint proposal of all Transmission System Operators (TSOs). The proposal contains amendments to the methodology for calculating scheduled exchanges resulting from single day-ahead market coupling.

What is the methodology about?

The methodology describes how the scheduled exchanges between bidding zones, scheduling areas and Nominated Electricity Market Operators’ (NEMOs’) trading hubs are calculated in the single day-ahead market coupling (SDAC). Scheduled exchanges are electricity transfers scheduled between geographic areas for each market time unit and for a given direction.

Why amend the methodology?

The methodology was previously amended in May 2023 to improve how scheduled exchanges between NEMOs’ trading hubs are calculated.

In the new proposal, TSOs deem it necessary to further improve the SDAC algorithm to enable the effective implementation of the 15-minute Market Time Unit (MTU) in the SDAC (expected for January 2025). The robustness of the algorithm needs to be enhanced to handle the increased volume of data within the limited calculation timeframe. To achieve this, TSOs propose introducing a back-up functionality for the calculation of the scheduled exchanges between bidding zones.

What are the next steps?

ACER expects to decide on the amended methodology by September 2024.

Read more and access the TSO's proposal.