ACER To Decide On Amending The Congestion Income Distribution Methodology For European Electricity Markets

What is it about?

On 5th July 2023, ACER has received a proposal by transmission system operators (TSOs) to amend the congestion income distribution methodology for European electricity markets.

Why change the rules?

The amendment proposal contains two main changes:

Providing solutions to address unintuitive flows (i.e. when electricity flows from an expensive zone to a cheaper one) in order to guarantee a non-discriminatory treatment of all TSOs.

Specifying how congestion incomes generated from the exchange of balancing capacity and the sharing of reserves should be distributed among TSOs.

ACER will reach a decision on the proposal by 5th January 2024.

