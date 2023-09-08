BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER To Decide On Amending The Congestion Income Distribution Methodology For European Electricity Markets

Date 08/09/2023

What is it about?

On 5th July 2023, ACER has received a proposal by transmission system operators (TSOs) to amend the congestion income distribution methodology for European electricity markets.

 

Why change the rules?

The amendment proposal contains two main changes:

  • Providing solutions to address unintuitive flows (i.e. when electricity flows from an expensive zone to a cheaper one) in order to guarantee a non-discriminatory treatment of all TSOs.
  • Specifying how congestion incomes generated from the exchange of balancing capacity and the sharing of reserves should be distributed among TSOs.

 

ACER will reach a decision on the proposal by 5th January 2024.

Read more.

