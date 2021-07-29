ACER: The REMIT Forum 2021 Will Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of The Regulation With A Series Of Events. (25, 26 And 28 October)

25th of October 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT), which came into force in 2011 to support open and fair competition in the European wholesale energy markets. On 25 October an introductory webinar to REMIT will be followed by the main plenary session, which will foster a high level political discussion among key stakeholders. On 26 and 28 October, the Forum will provide special interest groups sessions on data, reporting and technology as well as on the ACER Guidance.
