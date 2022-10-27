ACER: The Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Online

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today the 30th edition of its REMIT Quarterly, covering the third quarter of 2022.

REMIT (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) sets the ground for increased market transparency and integrity of the energy markets to ensure trust in the functioning of these markets and fosters market integration. It also deters market participants from manipulating the market. Thus it has an important role in protecting the interests of companies and consumers.

What is the REMIT Quarterly?

The REMIT Quarterly is ACER’s main channel of communication with stakeholders on REMIT-related matters, and provides updates on ACER’s REMIT activities.

The new edition features:

An article on a REMIT breach in the Netherlands which resulted in a fine imposed on a Dutch company for failure to publish inside information;

The statistics on registered reporting mechanisms’ (RRM) contingency reports;

The recent updates of the REMIT documentation; and

An updated overview of the sanction decisions for the last four quarters.

