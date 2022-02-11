ACER Shares Considerations On ENTSO-E’s Electricity Adequacy Outlook For This Winter

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) finds that ENTSO-E’ s winter adequacy assessment is broadly consistent with its mandate and decided not to issue an opinion on it.
However, given the importance of the seasonal assessments and considering the increased public attention triggered by the high energy prices, ACER shares its considerations with ENTSO-E and other stakeholders.
ENTSO-E carries out the seasonal adequacy assessments twice a year to alert Member States and transmission system operators about risks related to the security of electricity supply that potentially might occur in the following six months.