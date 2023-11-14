ACER Seeks Input To Review The European Gas Transmission Capacity Allocation Rules

The latest European Gas Regulatory Forum has recently emphasised the importance of having gas market rules (also known as “network codes”) which can adequately reflect the evolution and decarbonisation of the European gas market, and prompted for the revision of the Capacity Allocation Mechanisms Network Code (CAM NC).

ACER opens today a public consultation (running until 5 January 2024) and the registration to an online workshop (taking place on 12 December 2023, from 9:00 to 12:00) on the achievements and way forward of the Capacity Allocation Mechanisms Network Code.

Both will allow ACER to take stock of what works under the current market rules and collect views from stakeholders on what could be improved. ACER will benefit from this information when it will recommend amendments to the network code in the course of 2024.

ACER also intends to publish a policy paper, tentatively in the first quarter of 2024, to follow up on any identified areas of improvement. This policy paper will be a first input when the formal review of the CAM NC will be launched in the course of 2024.

Read more on the public consultation.

Register for the workshop.