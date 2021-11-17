ACER Reports On Implementation Of The Inter-Transmission System Operator Compensation Mechanism In 2020

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today its report on implementation of the Inter-Transmission System Operator Compensation mechanism (ITC) covering the year 2020.
In this latest edition, ACER notes the Inter-Transmission System Operator Compensation Fund amounted to 352.8 million Euros, reaching its highest ever value. The increase is mainly due to a significant increase (29%) of the losses volume due to transits in 2020 compared to 2019.
ACER also observes that after a gradual decrease of the weighted average of transmission losses costs in the period 2012-2017, the ITC fund started to increase, reaching 51.21 EUR/MWh in 2020 (45% higher than its value in 2017).
In 2020, perimeter countries contributed with 10.8 million Euros to the Fund, reducing their contribution by almost 50% if compared with the previous year. This contribution is also the lowest value since the ITC Fund was established. ACER concludes this is due by the significant decrease in the volume of the scheduled flows between the Perimeter countries and the ITC parties in 2020 as well as the decrease of the Perimeter countries’ fee.