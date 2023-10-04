ACER Reports A Lag In Implementing The EU Framework To Assess And Tackle Electricity Security Of Supply Risks In A Coordinated Manner

Today, ACER releases the 2023 report on the security of EU electricity supply.

The report looks into four main areas:

lessons learnt from the energy crisis;

implementation status of the EU adequacy framework;

capacity mechanisms;

other national measures to address security of supply.

The report also provides recommendations on improving Europe’s security of EU electricity supply framework.

What are some of the report's key findings?

Harmonised adequacy assessments are key to assess security of supply risks. It is imperative to bring the European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA) up to standard.

Total EU costs of capacity mechanisms doubled since 2020 to €5.2 billion in 2022, further increasing by another 40% in 2023.

Capacity mechanisms still rely on fossil-fuel (coal and gas) power plants, potentially undermining the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Don’t miss out: join our webinar on security of electricity supply in Europe

On 11 October 2023, ACER's webinar on security of electricity supply in Europe will unveil the key findings of the report.

Register here to be a part of the discussion with high level panellists Catharina Sikow-Magny (DG-ENER), Christian Zinglersen (ACER) and Tim Schittekatte (Florence School of Regulation) as they discuss the report's findings.

Read more on report’s key findings.



Explore the report’s infographic.